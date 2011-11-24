STOCKHOLM Nov 24 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has inspired sportswear manufacturer Nike to create a jacket based on the tattoos on the Sweden and AC Milan forward's upper body.

"Tattoos are an art form and were very suitable for this project," Nike Nordic PR manager Jeannette Francke told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

"It's a very personal jacket."

Ibrahimovic will get to keep one of the four jackets made with another going on display in a store in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

"To get a jacket like this is both unexpected and fun," said the striker.

The last two will go on display in Amsterdam, where Ibrahimovic once played for Ajax, and fashion capital Milan, both of whose clubs he has represented.