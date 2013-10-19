LONDON Oct 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Peter Abbott will miss his first home match for 37 years on Saturday when he abandons the delights of Molyneux to be at his stepdaughter's wedding.

"I've been trying to get my head around this for eight months but I am past that now," he said, finally resigned to missing the League One match against Coventry City.

The last home match the 56-year-old missed was against Tottenham Hotspur in March 1976 and since then he has missed one other game, away at Blackburn Rovers in 1985 when his train broke down on the way to the ground.

Abbott, who lives in Ipswich and has a round trip of 330 miles (530kms) to Wolverhampton and back, has seen 1,902 matches since March 1976 and added: "I wondered if the Coventry match would change for television.

"But as it was getting nearer the date I realised that wasn't going to happen and unless there is an unbelievable weather occurrence the game will go ahead without me.

"All things come to an end and I will be delighted to be at Sarah's wedding - and I won't be listening to the commentary on radio either." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)