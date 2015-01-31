LONDON Jan 31 Tommy Smith, a footballer for second-tier English club Huddersfield Town, had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after suffering a head injury in their game against Leeds.

Smith, a 22-year-old defender, had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher late in the Championship game after a collision with his own goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Smith was treated for nine minutes before being given oxygen and taken off the field. Straight after the game, an air ambulance helicopter landed on Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium pitch to fly Smith to Leeds General Infirmary.

"He was in and out of consciousness for at least 10 minutes, but he is in good hands," Huddersfield manager Chris Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I am shocked after seeing that. I made sure I saw him and his family and hopefully everything will be OK."

Huddersfield planned to give further updates after the former Manchester City academy player had undergone tests at the hospital. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)