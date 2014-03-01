ZURICH, March 1 Players will no longer be able to raise their shirts and reveal a slogan or message on an undergarment following a ruling by soccer's rule-making body, the International Football Association Board, on Saturday.

Overt slogans have long been banned by FIFA, world soccer's governing authority, but players often lift up their shirts after scoring to show other messages.

"From now on there can be no slogan or image whatsoever on undergarments even good-natured ones. This will apply from June 1 and be in force for the World Cup," FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke told a news conference after an IFAB meeting.

IFAB rejected a proposal from European soccer's ruling body UEFA to review the so-called 'triple punishment' where a player is sent off, concedes a penalty and is suspended for stopping an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The Board also sanctioned the official use of headwear for women, after an experiment, and men, while experiments will continue on the use of sinbins.

There will be no extension in the use of technology which will be restricted to goal-line verdicts only, Valcke said.

IFAB, comprising the four British associations and four representatives of FIFA, sanctions and changes the laws which, Valcke added, are undergoing a revision to make their meaning clearer internationally.

The World Cup in Brazil starts in June. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)