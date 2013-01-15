MUMBAI Jan 15 India's oldest soccer club Mohun Bagan, who were banned after refusing to take the field for the second half of their derby against East Bengal, have won their appeal to be reinstated into the national league, soccer authorities said on Tuesday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) last month threw the Kolkata-based club out of the national league and banned them for a further two years.

Mohun Bagan were trailing their arch-rivals 1-0 on Dec. 9 in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata when one of their players was hit by a stone hurled from the stands.

The match resumed after a near 15-minute interruption but Mohun Bagan, founded in 1889, did not return to the field.

The AIFF said in a statement that the club will be allowed to return to the league but will have to forego all their points in the season. They have also been fined 20 million Indian rupees ($367,300).

No official of the club will be allowed to attend any meeting of the AIFF for one year, the statement added.

($1 = 54.4575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)