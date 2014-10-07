NEW DELHI India will begin the search for a new coach after Wim Koevermans' tenure came to an end with the team's 3-2 home defeat by Palestine in a friendly on Monday.

Former Dutch defender Koevermans, who took over in 2012, has declined an offer to take up a technical director's role after his contract expired at the end of this month, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

"When I took charge I was told to change the style of play and there has been a huge improvement on that front," Koevermans said. "We created chances in every match that we played and played some good Football. But that hasn't been enough."

