NEW DELHI Stephen Constantine has first hand knowledge of how difficult it is to wake up India from its soccer slumber but the Englishman insists he can make a difference at his second attempt or he would not have accepted the offer.

India rank a dismal 147 in the latest rankings, reflecting soccer's struggle for growth in the cricket-obsessed nation and prompting FIFA president Sepp Blatter to term the country a "sleeping giant".

Since then, FIFA has partnered the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to develop the game in the country and the first edition of the franchise-based Indian Super League proved a resounding success last year.

The AIFF has brought back Constantine for a second stint with the national team after he guided Rwanda to their highest ever FIFA ranking of 64.

In an interview with Reuters, the Briton explained what prompted him to return as the head coach of a nation he first coached between 2002 and 2005.

"The belief I could make a difference and that there was the willingness from the AIFF to give me a free hand and allow me to do what I feel is needed," he said.

"I had invested three years of my life in India and had enjoyed the time and working with the Indian players."

Having renewed his Indian ties, Constantine saw no reasons why he could not repeat his Rwanda success and guide the world's second most populous nation back into the top 100 in FIFA rankings.

"If I didn’t think I could...wouldn't have taken up the job, 64th in the FIFA ladder is a good place to be."

INDIA RIDDLE

It remains a mystery for many why a country of 1.2 billion, with a rich soccer history to boot, has not featured in World Cups yet but Constantine has a theory.

"It's not a riddle for me. The state associations don’t do enough to develop the game and the clubs don’t do anywhere near what they should be doing in terms of the development of youth.

"The club licensing criteria need to be implemented to the full. You need to look at the MLS (Major League Soccer) in the U.S. to see how with discipline and a vision you can have success. We need to take footballing decisions."

Since he took over, India beat Nepal earlier this month to progress to the second round of the combined 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The draw for the second round involving 40 teams takes place on Tuesday and the coach admitted it would not be easy to finish among the top 12 who proceed to the next round.

"It's difficult to say before the draw but whoever we get in our group, all the games will be tough, especially after the last few years we have had, there are no easy games for us."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)