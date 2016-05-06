Former Brazilian soccer player Zico attends a news conference at a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann /Files

MUMBAI FC Goa are facing hefty sanctions for a raft of infractions in the Indian Super League, including accusations of match-fixing and failing to fulfil formal and media duties following their ISL final defeat to Chennaiyin last year.

Should the outfit coached by former Brazilian great Zico fail to lodge a successful appeal against the penalties, Goa will be docked 15 points next season and fined 110 million rupees ($1.65 million).

Additionally, a pair of club owners will be banned for three and two years respectively.

Colombian Stiven Mendoza scored a last-minute winner as Marco Materazzi's men overturned an early deficit to beat Goa 3-2 and win the second edition of the ISL last December.

Following the heartbreaking loss in front of a home crowd, Goa boycotted the presentation ceremony, the post-match news conference and criticised match officials, while raising allegations of match-fixing.

A police complaint was also filed against Chennaiyin's marquee player and captain Elano Blumer for assaulting Goa officials, charges which the Brazilian has denied.

A five-member ISL regulatory commission announced the sanctions against Goa on Thursday for: "Boycotting match and league ceremony, public criticism, threatening match officials, alleging the match was fixed and non-adherence of league rules."

The league have given FC Goa 72 hours to express intent to lodge an appeal from the time of the announcement.

($1 = 66.5900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)