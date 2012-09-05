Tearful French favourite Kiki dumped out in Paris
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
NEW DELHI On the day India hit their lowest ever FIFA ranking, the country's soccer chief said he was eyeing a place at their first World Cup finals in Qatar 2022.
The country of 1.2 billion people dropped one place to 169th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Wednesday, behind Aruba, Nepal and Maldives.
Sepp Blatter, the head of the world soccer's governing body, has called India a 'sleeping giant' but the country obsessed with all things cricket continues to slide into soccer mediocrity.
Indian soccer heads, though, believe there is cause for optimism.
"We have undertaken a 10-year development program. We are hopeful of qualifying for the World Cup by 2022," the All India Football Federation President Praful Patel told reporters on Wednesday.
"India should be one of the teams to play in Qatar. FIFA has gone out of its way to see that India emerges as a strong footballing nation."
After a bye, India were beaten 5-2 on aggregate by United Arab Emirates in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil last year.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Writing by Sudipto Ganguly. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
LONDON A young Sri Lanka team must play with arrogance if they are to upset holders India in Thursday's Champions Trophy match at the Oval, former captain Kumar Sangakkara has said.