By Amlan Chakraborty
| NEW DELHI, Sept 5
NEW DELHI, Sept 5 On the day India hit their
lowest ever FIFA ranking, the country's soccer chief said he was
eyeing a place at their first World Cup finals in Qatar 2022.
The country of 1.2 billion people dropped one place to 169th
in the latest FIFA rankings released on Wednesday, behind Aruba,
Nepal and Maldives.
Sepp Blatter, the head of the world soccer's governing body,
has called India a 'sleeping giant' but the country obsessed
with all things cricket continues to slide into soccer
mediocrity.
Indian soccer heads, though, believe there is cause for
optimism.
"We have undertaken a 10-year development program. We are
hopeful of qualifying for the World Cup by 2022," the All India
Football Federation President Praful Patel told reporters on
Wednesday.
"India should be one of the teams to play in Qatar. FIFA has
gone out of its way to see that India emerges as a strong
footballing nation."
After a bye, India were beaten 5-2 on aggregate by United
Arab Emirates in the second round of Asian qualifying for the
2014 World Cup in Brazil last year.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Writing by Sudipto Ganguly.
Editing by Patrick Johnston)