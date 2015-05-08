Bahrain's head coach Peter Taylor of Britain reacts during their soccer match against Iraq at the Arab Games in Doha December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

NEW DELHI Former England interim coach Peter Taylor will manage Kerala Blasters in this year's Indian Super League, the ISL club said on Friday.

The Kerala team, co-owned by retired cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, finished second in the inaugural ISL last year.

"ISL inaugural season was a huge success and I’m sure it will get better and better," Taylor, the former Leicester City manager who led England for one game against Italy in 2000, said in a club statement.

"Kerala has a strong legacy in Indian football and I am looking forward to working with the team and share the passion for football with the fans," said the 56-year-old who also coached the Bahrain national team.

Co-owned by Spanish club Atletico Madrid and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Atletico Kolkata won the inaugural edition of the eight-team league.

Brazilian great Zico coached the Goa team and participating players included Italian World Cup winners Alessandro Del Piero and Marco Materazzi and former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires.

