NEW DELHI Delhi Dynamos coach Roberto Carlos finally got the better of Brazilian compatriot Zico with a 1-0 win against FC Goa thanks to Robin Singh's first-half strike in their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final, first leg on Friday.

Goa finished top of the standings in the second season of the eight-team competition, having won both of their league matches against Carlos's Delhi, including Sunday's spectacular victory when they came back from two goals down to win 3-2.

Holders Atletico de Kolkata will face Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of their semi-final in Pune on Saturday.

The top four play each other to decide the ISL winners with first against fourth and second playing third over two legs.

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Carlos joined Delhi as player-manager for this year's ISL but has mainly stuck to coaching, while Zico returned for his second year at Goa, who also signed Carlos' 2002 World Cup-winning team mate and former Bayern Munich defender Lucio as their marquee player.

However, centre back Lucio was at fault for the goal they conceded in the 42nd minute when he failed to clear a cross from Brazilian compatriot Chicao, allowing India striker Singh to get in front of him and power a header into the net.

Hosts Delhi had chances to increase their lead but were wasteful in front of goal and might be left to rue their profligacy when they visit Fatorda for Tuesday's second leg.

The final will take place on Dec. 20.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ken Ferris)