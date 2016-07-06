Italian 2006 World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta has been appointed as the new head coach of Delhi Dynamos, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced in a statement.

After his retirement, the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus defender had a coaching stint with Swiss club Chiasso from 2013-15 and will replace Brazilian Roberto Carlos, who guided the club to the ISL semi-finals last season.

"I am delighted to be part of the Delhi Dynamos family. I have heard such wonderful things about the ISL from friends and contemporaries," Zambrotta told the club's website(www.delhidynamos.com).

"I am looking forward to a great stint with this amazing club and some amazing times in this lovely country."

The ISL has set out plans to become the top league in India with an expanded season played over an eight-month period, changes welcomed by the 39-year-old, who added that he was looking forward to the exposure of Asian football.

"Four months is absolutely no time for a league. But my contract is for two years and I am here to guide the team not only in the Indian league but also in other championships in Asia. I am not here for the short term," he told local media.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)