NEW DELHI Dec 17 Teams owned by former India cricket captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly will clash in the final of the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) after Atletico Kolkata pipped FC Goa on penalties in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Following Sunday's goalless first leg in Kolkata, the Goa team coached by Brazilian great Zico dominated the second leg at home but could not score in the regulation 90 minutes and extra time. Kolkata won 4-2 on penalties.

Co-owned by Spanish club Atletico Madrid and Ganguly, the depleted Kolkata team were rewarded for their resolute defence in a match in which they missed several key players through injuries.

In Saturday's final in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata will take on Kerala Blasters who edged out Chennaiyin FC 4-3 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Tendulkar is the co-owner of the Kerala franchise of the eight-team ISL which, with celebrity owners and a sprinkling of high-profile players, has proved quite a hit in an otherwise cricket-crazy country.

Bankrolled by India's Reliance Industries, Rupert Murdoch's Star India and sports management group IMG, ISL has attracted players including Italian World Cup winners Alessandro Del Piero and Marco Materazzi and former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ed Osmond)