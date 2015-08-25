NEW DELHI Aug 25 Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise will join Frenchman Florent Malouda and Brazilian Roberto Carlos at the Delhi Dynamos for the second season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I am a person who loves a new challenge, to see and experience different cultures," the former Norway international said in a club statement.

"Roberto Carlos has been one of my heroes growing up as a left back. I'm honoured to have him as a coach, and can't wait to give my all for him and the team," added the 34-year-old.

Delhi's marquee player/manager Roberto Carlos had high expectations from the former Roma and Fulham player.

"Riise is a great player, very experienced and a true leader on the field. He is definitely going to help on the development and evolution of the team in the competition," said the former Real Madrid defender.

FC Pune City also bolstered their defence by signing former Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna defender Diego Colotto for the second edition of the eight-team league beginning on Oct. 3.

Argentine Colotto, who moved to Espanyol from Deportivo La Coruna in 2012, will join former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu at the Pune team managed by former England captain David Platt.

The ISL got off to a rousing start last year with Brazilian Zico headlining the managers' list and its marquee players including Italian duo Alessandro Del Piero and Marco Materazzi, and Frenchman Nicholas Anelka.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)