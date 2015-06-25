Portugal's Simao Sabrosa celebrates his goal during the 2010 World Cup Group G soccer match against North Korea at Green Point stadium in Cape Town June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro/Files

MUMBAI Former Portugal and Barcelona winger Simao Sabrosa has signed up as NorthEast United's marquee player for the second season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the team said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Europa League winner has been without a club since last year and will replace World Cup-winning defender Joan Capdevila as the ISL team's big-name signing.

Simao made 85 appearances for Portugal and was part of the side that finished runner-up at the 2004 European Championship. He also won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid in 2010.

NorthEast United finished bottom in the inaugural season of the eight-team competition.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)