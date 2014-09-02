Former Brazilian soccer player Arthur Antunes Coimbra, also known as Zico, smiles during a news conference in Lima, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Files

Zico, one of Brazil's greatest exponents of 'the beautiful game', added another exotic employment location to his CV on Tuesday when he agreed to join Goa.

The Indian Super League club said in a statement that the 61-year-old, who was an outstanding creator and goalscorer for Brazil and played in the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cups, had signed a contract in Rio de Janeiro to take the job of head coach.

The statement added that club representatives would travel to Brazil to "complete the visa formalities and bring Zico to Goa very soon".

Zico has also played or coached in Brazil, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Russia, Greece, Iraq and Qatar.

(Reporting by Tony Goodson, Editing by Neville Dalton)