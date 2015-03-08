JAKARTA An Indonesian sports apparel manufacturer apologised on Sunday after coming under attack for printing washing instructions deemed sexist on the shirt of a local top flight soccer club.

"Washing Instructions. Give this jersey to your woman. IT'S HER JOB," Salvo Sports printed on the inside of the shirt they designed for Pusamania Borneo, who begin their Indonesian Super League campaign next month.

Salvo were hit with complaints on social media after posting pictures of the offending message on Twitter this week before they issued an explanation and unreserved apology on Sunday, international women's day.

"The message is simply, instead of washing it in the wrong way you might as well give it to a lady because they are more capable," Salvo posted.

"There's no intention to humiliate women. In contrast, (we want to tell the men) learn from women on how to take care of clothes because they pay attention to details.

"Not all men understand/know how to take care of their own clothes, women are more knowledgeable/experts on such matters.

"We apologise profusely for any miss-interpretations."

The timing of the incident could not have been worse, coinciding with the annual celebration of women's achievements in the world where calls are made to eradicate gender discrimination.

The Asian Football Confederation also launched their inaugural AFC Women's Football Day on Sunday, hailing the events their member associations were conducting to develop and promote the women's game.

