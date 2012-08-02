MILAN China Railway Construction's (601186.SS) investment to acquire a 15 percent stake in Italy's premier league soccer club Inter Milan is worth 55 million euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Chinese group has yet to identify the site where it plans to build a new stadium for the Milan-based soccer team by 2017, one of the sources said.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes)