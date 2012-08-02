Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
MILAN China Railway Construction's (601186.SS) investment to acquire a 15 percent stake in Italy's premier league soccer club Inter Milan is worth 55 million euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The Chinese group has yet to identify the site where it plans to build a new stadium for the Milan-based soccer team by 2017, one of the sources said.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes)
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.