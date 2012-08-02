MILAN Inter Milan said a group of Chinese investors would buy a minority stake in the top Italian football club, becoming its second biggest shareholder.

In a statement posted on Inter's website late on Wednesday, the club said the Moratti family would keep control of the company. The statement did not disclose the financial details of the deal nor the size of the stake.

Inter said it had also reached a deal with China Railway Construction Corporation to build a new stadium to be completed by 2017.

"F.C. Internazionale welcomes the new shareholders," the statement said.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)