MILAN Aug 2 China Railway Construction's investment to acquire a 15 percent stake in Italy's premier league soccer club Inter Milan is worth 55 million euros ($67.63 million), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Chinese group has yet to identify the site where it plans to build a new stadium for the Milan-based soccer team by 2017, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8132 euros)