MILAN Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel is over-worked and striker Mauro Icardi is not doing enough, according to coach Roberto Mancini.

Inter gave Mancini his first Serie A win in four games since returning to the club where he won three league titles when they beat Chievo 2-0 on Monday but the coach reiterated his belief that the side needs to be overhauled.

"Medel, the poor guy, runs so much, but with the team that I have got, I need someone who runs all over the place," Mancini told reporters. "He's a very important player for us.

"Right now, the 4-3-1-2 formation is a system that can come in useful as we don't have anyone who can player in a wide role, so it's the best system we can use.

"I believe that with two wingers the team would be a lot more dangerous and balanced."

Mancini said he wanted more from Icardi, who is the team’s top-scorer with eight league goals this season.

"I want the forwards to participate in the game," he said. "He has great quality, he must get more involved but, with the way we are working, I'm sure that things will get better."

Inter are a modest 11th with five wins, five draws and five defeats, although they are only six points adrift of Lazio, Sampdoria and Genoa who are joint third.

"We are lacking players for certain forward roles," added Mancini. "The club are aware of this but it's not going to be easy in January."

