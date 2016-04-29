SHANGHAI, April 29 Italian soccer club Inter Milan is in talks with up to four potential investors including Chinese retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, state newspaper China Daily reported on Friday citing the club's spokesman.

Inter Milan received a 12-person delegation from Suning headed by Chairman Zhang Jindong last Friday and Saturday, club chief spokesman Robert Faulkner was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss a "strategic partnership" including possible capital investment and opportunities for the club in China, Faulkner was cited as saying.

Suning, which owns Jiangsu Suning soccer club, is also interested in Inter Milan's academy structure and training centre, the newspaper reported Faulkner as saying, without elaborating.

The club was in talks with three to four potential investors, and "discussions with Suning are probably at the most advanced stage, as they came to visit us in Milan," Faulkner was quoted as saying in the report.

Suning did not immediately respond to Reuters' calls and emails seeking comment. Inter Milan could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)