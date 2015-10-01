Persepolis skipper and former Iran forward Hadi Norouzi died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, the state-run Press TV said. He was 30.

Norouzi was rushed from his home to a Tehran hospital in the early hours of the morning but died shortly afterwards, the outlet said.

Norouzi joined Iran's biggest club in 2000, representing the youth teams before making his first team debut in 2008 and going on to make a handful of appearances for the national team under former coach Afshin Ghotbi.

He was named skipper of the nine-time domestic champions at the start of the 2014-15 season after spending six months on loan at Persian GulfPro League rivals Naft Tehran.

His last appearance for the club was a 2-1 home loss to Saipa in the league on Sept. 16.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)