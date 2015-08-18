DUBLIN Ireland have handed Bournemouth midfielder Eunan O’Kane his first senior call-up in a provisional 37-man squad to face Gibraltar and Georgia in next month's Euro 2016 Group D qualifiers.

O'Kane, 25, has been joined on the extended list by uncapped duo Alan Judge of Brentford and Aberdeen’s Adam Rooney.

The squad will be cut before the game against Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal on Sept. 4 and the visit of Georgia to the Aviva Stadium on Sept. 7.

"The players are all now back in action with their respective clubs and will be ready for these games," Ireland manager Martin O’Neill told a news conference on Tuesday.

O'Kane, who played for Northern Ireland at youth level, joined Torquay United from Irish League club Coleraine in 2010 before moving to Bournemouth two years later.

Ireland are fourth in the standings with nine points from six matches, five adrift of leaders Poland. Georgia are second-bottom with three points ahead of Gibraltar on none.

