DUBLIN Aug 24 Ireland winger Damien Duff
announced his retirement from international soccer on Friday
after becoming one of only five players to earn 100 caps for the
national team.
Duff, 33, who made his debut for the senior team in March
1998 against the Czech Republic, captained Ireland in his last
appearance for his country in their final Euro 2012 match
against Italy after the team failed to qualify for the second
round.
"Damien will be missed by us and by Irish fans everywhere.
He was immensely skilful and a great example to the players who
come after him," Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni said in a
statement.
Duff started his career in England with Blackburn Rovers
before joining Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles.
A move to Newcastle United followed before he returned to London
and Fulham.
A tricky, old-fashioned winger, the left-footed Duff was
outstanding in the 2002 World Cup, when Ireland last played in
the tournament.
