DUBLIN, July 18 The head of Ireland's FA said he wishes he got more than the five million euros FIFA paid Ireland to avoid a legal case over a controversial World Cup playoff defeat in 2009.

Ireland were dragged into the FIFA corruption storm last month when it was revealed that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) received the payment following complaints over how FIFA handled the defeat to France.

"I've said it before and I will say it again, it was a good business deal and used entirely by us to develop Irish football. I wish we could have got more," FAI chief executive John Delaney told the association's annual general meeting on Saturday.

Ireland were knocked out by France in a two-legged playoff to qualify for the 2010 South Africa tournament, with the decisive goal in the second leg coming after a handball by French striker Thierry Henry in extra time.

FIFA said it entered into an agreement with the FAI to put an end to any claims, giving Ireland the money as a loan for the renovation of a national stadium, before writing it off, as agreed, when Ireland failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

The FAI faced further embarrassment last month when it shredded 18,000 match programmes containing comments about FIFA by Delaney ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)