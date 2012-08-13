Soccer-Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING, June 5 Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Aug 13 Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given announced on Monday that he is retiring from international football.
The 36-year-old Given, who won a record 125 caps for his country, revealed his decision via his personal Twitter account.
"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have made the most difficult decision to retire from international football," the Aston Villa player said.
"It's been a great honour and privilege to play and on occasion captain the team.
"I wish to thank all the players, managers, staff and most importantly the most wonderful fans in the world." (Reporting By Matt Barker, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS, June 6 For good reason Austria's Dominic Thiem knows he will have to find a new weapon when he takes on defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.