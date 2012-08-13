Aug 13 Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given announced on Monday that he is retiring from international football.

The 36-year-old Given, who won a record 125 caps for his country, revealed his decision via his personal Twitter account.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have made the most difficult decision to retire from international football," the Aston Villa player said.

"It's been a great honour and privilege to play and on occasion captain the team.

"I wish to thank all the players, managers, staff and most importantly the most wonderful fans in the world." (Reporting By Matt Barker, editing by Ed Osmond)