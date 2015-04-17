JERUSALEM Israeli Premier League side Ashdod SC said on Friday a six-point deduction imposed by world football's governing body, FIFA, was annulled after it managed to prove that it had paid transfer money to Nigerian side Kaduna United.

Ashdod bought Nigerian international defender Efe Ambrose from Kaduna in 2010 and sold him to Celtic in 2012.

Kaduna claimed some transfer money and a mark-up fee was outstanding, but Ashdod said they had managed to show that payments had been made.

"The team can now breath a sigh of relief after FIFA accepted our explanations and decided to reinstate the points... we never doubted that we had acted properly, as befits an organised, well managed club," Ashdod said on its Facebook page.

In lobbying for the verdict to be overturned, the club said that it had received inaccurate bank details about where the money should be transferred and that payments were returned to its own accounts.

After the reinstatement of the six points, Ashdod are in fifth position in the Premier League's eight-team relegation group on 28 points from 28 matches, five points above the relegation zone.

