JERUSALEM The owner of Beitar Jerusalem said on Friday he was putting the Israeli Premier League club up for sale because he felt ashamed of supporters who threw smoke bombs, flares and firecrackers at a Europa League qualifying round match in Belgium.

Thursday's violence also drew condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the national image was at stake and ordered legal action against the Beitar fans who had rioted at the Charleroi game.

Nine-man Beitar were thrashed 5-1 in the first leg tie - a match that was held up at the start when fans threw dozens of incendiary devices onto the pitch, enveloping it in smoke.

Towards the end of the match, Charleroi goalkeeper Nicolas Penneteau was hit by a hard object thrown from the crowd, which forced another delay. Beitar can expect severe punishment from European soccer's governing body, UEFA.

"I am ashamed ... I have decided to end my involvement with Israeli soccer and am returning to the United States ... I will appoint a trustee to run the club until somebody is willing to buy it," Beitar owner Eli Tabib said in a statement.

Beitar are a bastion of Israel's political right-wing and a group of supporters known as "La Familia" has been openly abusive toward Israel's Arab minority.

Israeli media said some Charleroi fans had made Hitler salutes during the fracas. Beitar coach Slobodan Drapic said Beitar's fans had been provoked, although he did not explain why some had come to the match with the flares and smoke bombs. It was unclear how so many devices were smuggled into the stadium.

The club is the only major Israeli outfit that has never employed an Arab player and this was one of the grievances that the Palestinian FA cited in its call for Israel to be suspended from FIFA this year.

Beitar have by far the worst disciplinary record in Israel's Premier League and over the past decade has faced about two dozen hearings and received various punishments, including points deductions, fines and matches behind closed doors.

The Israeli government said it would ask Belgian help in identifying those behind the disturbances. Police said several Beitar fans were questioned on their return to Israel on Friday.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he and Israel's internal security minister had discussed legal options against what he described as an unruly minority among Beitar's supporters.

"We will not allow them to besmirch the club's entire fan base or harm the country's image," Netanyahu said.

Beitar are due to host Charleroi in the return leg at Jerusalem's Teddy Kollek Stadium next week and Israeli Sports Minister Miri Regev said security, which is always heavy at Beitar matches, would be tightened further.

Regev said Beitar fans who took part in rioting in Belgium should be banned from attending the follow-up game. She also vowed no tolerance for any disturbances from the Charleroi side.

