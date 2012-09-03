JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel captain Yossi Benayoun said on Monday he was ready to lead a more balanced side in Israel's upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Coach Eli Guttman will face his first big test after his appointment in December with clashes against Azerbaijan in Baku on Friday and against Russia in Tel Aviv next week as he attempts to lead Israel to the finals in Brazil in 2014.

Midfielder Benayoun, 32, said the burden on his shoulders was now reduced as several younger compatriots who play for clubs in leading European leagues were ready to share the load.

"I feel as I always have over the years, I have maintained that the national team cannot be built around one man ... I think that in this campaign there are more talented players, particularly among the forwards," 32-year-old Benayoun, who has moved on loan from Chelsea to West Ham United, said.

Of the 21-man squad Guttman has named for the two matches, 13 play abroad with strikers Itai Shechter of Swansea City, Real Mallorca's Tomer Hemed and attacking midfielder Maor Melikson of Wisla Krakow among those called to the fore.

Benayoun, who has returned to West Ham after previously having spent two seasons there, said he had trained harder to be ready. "Because I have not played for Chelsea, I trained more seriously. I want to be in top form for the national team as we all realise that the object is to win (in Azerbaijan) regardless of who plays," he said.

With European qualifying Group F also containing Portugal, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, Israel face a very tough prospect of making it to a major tournament final for the first time since their only appearance, in Mexico in 1970.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dudu Aouate (Real Mallorca), Danny Amos (Hapoel Kiryat Shmona), Ariel Harush (Beitar Jerusalem)

Defenders: Yuval Shpungin (Omonia Nicosia), Elad Gabbai (Hapoel Kiryat Shmona), Tal Ben Haim (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Eitan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dan Mori (Vitesse Arnhem), Shir Tzedek (Hapoel Kiryat Shmona), Yoav Ziv (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Gal Shish (Waasland-Beveren)

Midfielders: Yossi Benayoun (West Ham United), Gil Vermouth (Kaiserslautern), Bibras Natcho (Rubin Kazan), Mehran Radi (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Almog Cohen (Nuremberg), Gal Alberman (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Lior Refaelov (Club Bruges), Chen Ezra (Maccabi Haifa), Maor Melikson (Wisla Krakow)

Strikers: Itai Shechter (Swansea City), Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca), Omer Damari (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Ben Sahar (Hertha Berlin) (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Martyn Herman)