Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Cup semi-final soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Mirko Vucinic scored a stunning extra-time goal to help Juventus into the Italian Cup final with a 4-3 aggregate win over Serie A title rivals AC Milan in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

The Montenegro striker hit an unstoppable right-foot drive past Milan keeper Marco Amelia in the first half of extra-time to ensure the game finished 2-2.

Juventus led the Serie A leaders 2-1 after the first leg in February and increased their advantage when the 37-year-old Alessandro Del Piero scored from close range in the first half.

The visitors, who had overtaken their opponents in Serie A since the first leg took place, came back into the tie when left back Djamel Mesbah equalised with a header early in the second half.

Vucinic missed a golden opportunity to put the match to bed when he shot into the side netting before Milan's Argentine striker Maxi Lopez turned on the edge of the area and blasted the ball into the top corner from 20 metres to force extra time.

Juventus will play the winners of Wednesday's second semi-final between Napoli and Siena.

