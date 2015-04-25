Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri (R) and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon attend a news conference, on the eve of their quarter-final return leg Champions League soccer match against Monaco, at Louis II stadium in Monaco April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters)ROME - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri sounded relaxed ahead of a Turin derby which could see his side retain their Serie A title on Sunday.

Allegri told a news conference he was "in no hurry to end the league but would like to keep on earning points."

Juve have a 15 point lead over Lazio and AS Roma with seven games remaining. A derby win against Torino (1400 GMT) would secure the club's fourth successive 'Scudetto' should both second placed sides lose out.

Lazio are at home to Chievo Verona on Sunday, with Roma at Inter Milan on Saturday.

"We need six more points to win the title," said Allegri, whose side face Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final next month. "I don't think we can win it all tomorrow; I haven't really thought about it."

Juventus haven't lost the "Derby della Mole", named after a Turin landmark, in 20 years but Torino have plenty to play for.

They are eighth in the table on 44 points, five adrift of sixth-placed Fiorentina and a spot in next season's Europa League qualifying rounds.

"Torino have done well this season in Europe and in the league," Allegri added. "They're a difficult team to face as they're very good at slowing the pace of the game."

Allegri has rejected claims his side are fatigued, putting their negative display against Monaco in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final down to the importance of the occasion.

"It's true, we played worse than usual, but the end result was far more important than playing an entertaining match."

Juventus qualified for their first Champions League semi-final in 12 years and are also in the Coppa Italia final, a trophy they have not won in a decade.

"I think our group has been unfairly criticised" said Allegri. "We could still win three competitions, up until now we couldn't have done better."

(Reporting Jacopo Lo Monaco; Editing Douglas Beattie/Alan Baldwin)