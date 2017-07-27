FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Italy antitrust opens probe into suspected TV soccer rights cartel
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat
Movie Review: Indu Sarkar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Indu Sarkar
Burp! This beer contains probiotic bacteria
Editor's Picks
Burp! This beer contains probiotic bacteria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a day ago

Italy antitrust opens probe into suspected TV soccer rights cartel

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust watchdog has opened a probe into possible cartel activity by companies managing television rights to Serie A and Serie B soccer, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies are suspected of attempting to alter the process of assigning TV rights for games broadcast to foreign audiences and then splitting the profits, the watchdog said.

Inspections were carried out at the offices of the firms in question on Thursday by the watchdog and finance police officials looking for relevant information, the statement added.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.