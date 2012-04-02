Spalletti is latest coach to occupy Inter hot seat
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
ROME Police in the southern Italian city of Bari have arrested a number of people including a player from a Serie A club in connection with alleged match fixing in last year's championship, officials said on Monday.
Italian media said the allegations centre on a match between Serie A clubs Bari and Lecce in May last year which Bari, now in the Italian Serie B second division competition, lost 0-2.
Bari's sporting director Guido Angelozzi said the club had nothing to do with any manipulation of the result.
"We thought it was a normal match," he told SkyTG24 television. "The club is a damaged party in this. It gained no advantage from this at all."
The case is the latest in a series of match fixing scandals in Italian soccer over recent months. In June last year, the Interior Ministry set up a special match-fixing task force in response to a number of high profile cases.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi; editing by Patrick Graham)
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase its capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.