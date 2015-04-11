ROME Atalanta players interrupted a training session for around 10 minutes on Saturday to be lectured by fans who are furious at the team's poor recent performances.

The players were taking part in an open training session at their Stadio Azzurri d'Italia when around 1,500 fans, who were watching from one of the stands, began protesting.

The session was interrupted and a video posted on Gazzetta dello Sport's website showed the players standing in line in front of the stand, listening to an angry rant by one of the fans' leaders, named by the newspaper as Claudio Galimberti.

Other fans applauded as Galimberti vented his wrath at the players, who remained in front of the stand without flinching.

"We're fed up with losing face," Galimberti was reported to have said. "We do not want to see the opposition controlling the game on our pitch, we have become a home for other teams."

Galimberti also told the players to act as "professionals" and that he did not want to see them in nightclubs.

The Bergamo-based team, who host Sassuolo on Sunday, have dropped to 17th in the 20-team Serie A table, four points and one place clear of the relegation zone.

