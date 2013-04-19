AC Milan's Mario Balotelli celebrates a goal scored by teammate Riccardo Montolivo during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Chievo Verona at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

ROME AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli will miss Sunday's top of the table clash at Juventus despite having his three-match suspension cut to two games.

"The Federal Court of Justice has partially upheld an appeal by Milan and reduces the matches Mario Balotelli is banned for by three to two games, adding a fine of 20,000 euros in exchange for the third match," the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on its website (www.figc.it) on Friday.

The Italian international was suspended after picking up his fourth booking of the season for aiming an insult at referee Paolo Tagliavento in the 2-2 draw at Fiorentina two weeks ago.

Balotelli went to the FIGC's headquarters in Rome with a member of Milan's legal team and had hoped to be given the go- ahead to play against league leaders Juve.

He will now return for next week's home match against Catania.

Balotelli has scored seven goals in eight league appearances since leaving Manchester City in January for Milan who are third in Serie A on 59 points, 15 behind Juve.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)