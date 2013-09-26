AC Milan's Mario Balotelli touch his knee as he sits on the pitch during the match against Napoli in their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Maverick AC Milan forward Mario Balotelli has apologised for a sending-off against Napoli which earned him a three-match ban but claimed he was provoked.

Balotelli was dismissed for arguing with the referee at the end of Sunday's 2-1 home defeat and suspended the following day.

"I apologise to my team mates, who train hard every day. I also apologise to the referee," he said in an interview with Sky Sports Italia. "I reacted the wrong way to provocation.

"Mario has made a mistake," he added. "He has been provoked and made a mistake in reacting.

"If Mario makes a bad mistake, Mario should be punished...But against Napoli it was the same old story, the fouls against me didn't count for anything, I was the only one who could do anything wrong."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)