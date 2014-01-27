All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
Mario Balotelli could be in hot water again after he was booked for provoking Cagliari supporters after scoring against the Sardinian side in AC Milan's 2-1 win on Sunday.
Balotelli scored the equaliser from a 87th minute free kick at the end of the ground packed by Cagliari fans and the Gazzetta dello Sport showed a photograph of the maverick forward making what it described as a "vulgar gesture".
The forward was booked for his celebration, became involved in an angry altercation with Cagliari players shortly afterwards and had to be calmed down by team mate Kaka.
"Supermario" has already served a three-match ban this season for insulting match officials and being sent off at the end of a match at home to Napoli.
If he is banned again, he could fall foul of Italy coach Cesare Prandelli's code of ethics and find himself dropped from their next match.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.