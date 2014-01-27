AC Milan's Mario Balotelli reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Maverick striker Mario Balotelli needs love and will eventually learn from his mistakes, Italy coach Cesare Prandelli said on Monday.

"Balotelli will learn," Prandelli told reporters. "He will need a lot of love, he is a guy who we give a lot to and is important for Milan."

The AC Milan forward added to his long list of misdemeanours on Sunday when he was booked for making what Italian media described as a vulgar gesture with his hand to Cagliari supporters after scoring in his side's 2-1 win.

He was booked for the incident and then got into an altercation with Cagliari defenders.

Prandelli, who has dropped Balotelli in the past for misbehaving with his club, said he was encouraged by comments from Milan's new coach Clarence Seedorf.

"Seedorf has used the right words with Balotelli," said Prandelli. "I'm sure that with his help we can get the best out of Mario."

