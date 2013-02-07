Italy's national soccer team player Mario Balotelli talks on his mobile phone as he arrives for a training session at Coverciano training centre near Florence February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mario Balotelli's troubles have followed him back to Italy after media reports on Thursday said the AC Milan striker was fined by police following a row over his parked car at a city airport.

The 22-year-old, who left Manchester City last month after two and a half years in England filled with bizarre tales on and off the field, parked his car in front of Linate arrivals and pretended to move it when police asked - only then to be sanctioned.

Balotelli, who scored twice on his Milan debut last weekend, cut a frustrated figure in Italy's 1-1 friendly draw in the Netherlands on Wednesday and booted a ball against an advertising hoarding.

Paolo Berlusconi, AC Milan's vice president and brother of owner Silvio, was lambasted in social media this week after calling Balotelli "the little black boy of the family".

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Ediitng by Alison Wildey)