Soccer player Andrea Barzagli answers to reporter's question during a news conference during the Euro 2012 in Krakow June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

ROME Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli, a World Cup winner with Italy in Germany in 2006, will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon and ankle.

"Under the supervision of Juventus doctor Fabrizio Tencone the defender was operated on by Professor Sakari Orava in Turku, Finland," the Italian champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is estimated he will be out of action for approximately three months."

Barzagli will miss the start of Juve's Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

The player featured in all three group matches against England, Uruguay and Costa Rica last month as Italy were knocked out in the opening round of the World Cup in Brazil.

