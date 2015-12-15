Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Bologna midfielder Luca Rizzo will miss this weekend's game against Empoli due to a hamstring injury, the club said on their website (www.bolognafc.it/) on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was hurt during Saturday's 1-0 win against Genoa and is expected to be out of action for three to four weeks.
Bologna midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini picked up a muscular injury during a training session last week, keeping him out until the end of the year.
Bologna, 13th in the Serie A standings, play ninth-placed Empoli at home on Saturday.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.