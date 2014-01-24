AS Roma's Nicolas Burdisso celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

ROME Nicolas Burdisso has denied his move to Genoa from AS Roma was motivated by a desire to take part in this year's World Cup.

The Argentine defender has not played for his country since he ruptured knee ligaments in a World Cup qualifying win away to Colombia in November 2011, leaving him sidelined for six months.

Before that, he had played in five of the six matches under coach Alejandro Sabella.

"It's not about the World Cup, (playing in) the World Cup will be the consequence of me playing," he said after arriving in Genoa late on Thursday.

"I'm just looking to play and I feel great. The only thing I'm thinking about is playing and this is the right place to do that."

The 32-year-old joined Genoa on Wednesday having only made five Serie A appearances for Roma this season after spending four-and-a-half years at the club.

"The phone calls from the (Genoa) manager (Gian Piero Gasperini) and president (Enrico Preziosi) were decisive for me, and the club have great fans," he added.

"I took part in a lot of battles with Roma, and now I'm ready to do the same for Genoa."

Genoa struggled under previous manager Fabio Liverani, but with Gasperini at the helm they have risen to 10th in Serie A on 26 points, six adrift of the European qualification places.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)