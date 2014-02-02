ROME Fiorentina missed the chance to draw level on points with third-placed Napoli after losing 1-0 at Cagliari with Mauricio Pinilla converting a first-half penalty in Serie A on Saturday.

Chilean striker Pinilla gave Cagliari their first win in seven games and broke a run of three straight defeats with his successful spot kick six minutes before the break which was awarded when Marco Sau was brought down by Facundo Roncaglia.

Vincenzo Montella's fourth-placed Fiorentina stay on 41 points, three behind Napoli, who visit Atalanta on Sunday (1400 GMT), after a lacklustre display in which they created little.

The win moved hosts Cagliari up to 13th on 24 points.

Fiore's loan signing Anderson, who arrived from Manchester United two weeks ago, was among the worst performers and was replaced by Borja Valero 52 minutes into a forgettable debut.

Udinese are a point and a place behind Cagliari after a 2-0 win at Bologna with Antonio Di Natale scoring his fifth goal of a disappointing season from the penalty spot after 15 minutes.

Nico Lopez struck on the counter-attack with seconds remaining to wrap up the points and leave the hosts one point and one place above the relegation zone.

