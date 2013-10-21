Rolando Maran, who led Catania through one of their best seasons last term, became the third Serie A coaching victim of the campaign when he was fired on Sunday.

The club immediately named Luigi De Canio as his replacement.

Maran was dismissed one day after the Sicilians lost 2-1 to Cagliari, leaving them with five points from eight games.

"The club thanks (Maran) for the work he has developed and wishes him all the best in his career," Catania said on their website. (www.ilcalciocatania.it).

The 50-year-old took over before the start of last season and led them to an impressive eighth, equalling their best-ever finish.

De Canio's last coaching job was at Genoa last year, where he was sacked after six months. He has coached around a dozen clubs in Italy as well as English side Queen's Park Rangers.

Cagliari replaced Ivo Pulga with Diego Lopez before the season started and Genoa fired Fabio Liverani after seven matches.

