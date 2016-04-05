Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered another injury setback with the Italian champions announcing that the 31-year-old faces around three weeks on the sidelines due to a muscle tear.

The Italy international picked up the injury in the league leader's 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday, his first appearance in more than a month following his recovery from a calf problem.

Chiellini had undergone medical tests which revealed a first-grade muscle tear in his right thigh, the club said on their website (www.juventus.com).

The defender will miss upcoming games against AC Milan, Palermo and Lazio, and could also be out for the Serie A fixture against Fiorentina on April 24.

Juve are six points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A with seven games remaining and are on course to win a fifth consecutive title.

