Former Italy and Lazio striker Giorgio Chinaglia has died aged 65, Italian media reported on Sunday.

He won the Serie A title with Lazio in 1974, played at the World Cup later that year and is also remembered for being one of the pioneers of the North American Soccer League with Pele and Franz Beckenbauer at the New York Cosmos.

More recently, Chinaglia was a fugitive of Italian justice in the United States after prosecutors brought charges of stock market rigging linked to his consortium's bid to buy Lazio.

Chinaglia died in Florida after suffering heart problems, the reports said.

