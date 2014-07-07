Ashley Cole is seen in this file photo taken during an English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Files

ROME Former England defender Ashley Cole has arrived in Italy for a medical with AS Roma and is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A club.

"Welcome to Rome, Ashley", said the Italian club on its official Twitter feed, publishing a photo of the former Chelsea player on his arrival at Fiumicino airport on Monday morning.

According to the Italian media, left-back Cole is set to sign a two-year deal worth 2.3 million euro ($3.13 million) a year, with an option for a third season, as Roma look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Chelsea said goodbye to Cole last week after his trophy-laden eight years at Stamford Bridge where he won the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League, as well four FA Cup titles.

Roma are also close to signing Fenerbahce’s Salih Ucan, with the 20-year-old midfielder set to sign a two-year loan deal with an option to buy for a reported fee of 11 million euro ($14.98 million).

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

