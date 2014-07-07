Scrap 'nonsense' doubles format, says Jamie Murray
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
ROME Former England defender Ashley Cole has arrived in Italy for a medical with AS Roma and is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A club.
"Welcome to Rome, Ashley", said the Italian club on its official Twitter feed, publishing a photo of the former Chelsea player on his arrival at Fiumicino airport on Monday morning.
According to the Italian media, left-back Cole is set to sign a two-year deal worth 2.3 million euro ($3.13 million) a year, with an option for a third season, as Roma look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.
Chelsea said goodbye to Cole last week after his trophy-laden eight years at Stamford Bridge where he won the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League, as well four FA Cup titles.
Roma are also close to signing Fenerbahce’s Salih Ucan, with the 20-year-old midfielder set to sign a two-year loan deal with an option to buy for a reported fee of 11 million euro ($14.98 million).
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.