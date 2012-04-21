ROME Juventus manager Antonio Conte has hit out at allegations he knew about match-fixing while he was in charge of Siena last season and has suggested that outside forces are trying to "destabilise" his Serie A leaders.

"I don't have much to say. I've read that there's an investigation, I'm very calm and I have faith in the institutions, who are just trying to do their jobs," he told a news conference on Saturday ahead of Juve's clash with AS Roma on Sunday (1845 GMT).

"No one has called me, but when and if they do, it will be my pleasure to see them and answer their questions.

"If anyone is looking to destabilise us, they'll find it hard to do. It will only make us more determined."

Several Italian newspapers - including the Gazzetta Dello Sport and La Repubblica - reported on Saturday that Conte knew about the alleged rigging of last season's Serie B match between Novara and Siena, which finished 2-2.

Reports said former Siena midfielder Filippo Carobbio, who played under Conte, told investigators that after the players agreed to fix the match they went to their manager to inform him.

Conte is not under investigation but several Siena matches that took place during his reign are part of a wide-ranging probe across the leagues into Italy's latest soccer corruption scandal.

His Juventus side, who are unbeaten in Serie A so far this season, have a one-point lead over AC Milan with six games to go as they chase their first scudetto since a 2006 demotion for match-fixing.

